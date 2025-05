REAL DOVODI VELIKO POJAČANJE: Štoper oduševio u Premijer ligi (FOTO)

🚨⚪️ Understand Dean Huijsen’s camp has landed in Madrid to close the deal with Real.



Length of the contract being discussed with 5 year deal on the table.



Deal done club to club for £50m clause to be paid in 3 installments, player’s contract being sorted. pic.twitter.com/LAkaWPCAu8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2025