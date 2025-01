KAKAV BI TO BIO TRIO! Mohamed Salah će od sledeće sezone igrati zajedno sa Mitrovićem i Milinković-Savićem?

🚨🔵 Al-Hilal are seriously interested in Mohamed #Salah, confirmed by close sources with knowledge of the Saudi transfer market.



The Saudi top club are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to act if Salah leaves #LFC on a free transfer at the end of the season.



⚠️… pic.twitter.com/bXhYBBuRl0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 21, 2025