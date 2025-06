PRESEO MU DUBAI: Spavao sa devojkom i završio u zatvoru

🇬🇧 Marcus Fakana, 19, is begging Dubai’s ruler for mercy after months in prison over a consensual holiday relationship. We urge Sheikh Mohammed to grant clemency and let Marcus come home. 🕊️ #FreeMarcusFakana #DetainedInDubai @HHShkMohd @DXBMediaOffice pic.twitter.com/ARulngfpzR — Radha Stirling (@RadhaStirling) June 9, 2025