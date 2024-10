ODUZETO 13 TONA KOKAINA, TREBAO DA PREUZME BALKANSKI KARTEL: Neverovatna akcija španske i ekvadorske policije (FOTO/VIDEO)

🚨🇪🇨$254 MILLION IN COCAINE SEIZED IN ECUADOR



A massive consignment of cocaine was discovered in Ecuador, destined for Russia hidden in banana boxes.



Authorities seized over 3 tons of the drug, valued at up to $254 million, before it could be shipped.



Ecuador's crackdown on… pic.twitter.com/feAqeA6G3n — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 3, 2024