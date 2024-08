MiG-31 SA NUKLEARNIM RAKETAMA? Rusko upozorenje Americi i NATO (VIDEO)

The Russian MoD recently released footage showing MiG-31BM interceptors being loaded with (#NUCLEAR) long-range air-to-air missiles. @vkthakur explains



Message for @NATO? #UkraineWar️️️️️️️️ #RussiaUkraineWar #WAR



STORY: https://t.co/uWrtA2XYpj pic.twitter.com/2c9veqmkhf