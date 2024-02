AVION SE ZAKUCAO U KUĆU, A ONDA JE BUKNULO: Ima mrtvih (VIDEO)

🚨#BREAKING: A small plane has crashed into trailer park with reports of multiple people injured ⁰

📌#Clearwater | #Florida



Currently, numerous firefighters and other emergency crews are responding to a second-alarm fire after a small plane crashed into a trailer park… pic.twitter.com/8BRTwY1tsy — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 2, 2024