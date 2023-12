VELIKO NAUČNO OTKRIĆE: Zašto je najstariji fosil najpoznatije krvopije na svetu iznenadio naučnike (FOTO)

The Oldest Fossil Mosquito, and its from the Lower Cretaceous amber of Lebanon. Two specimens (only holotype shown in picture below) have been found and are probably blood-sucking males, unlike modern forms where only the females suck blood!https://t.co/072C1aufCk pic.twitter.com/pv22NzUN8s — Hady George (@HoudzGeorge) December 5, 2023