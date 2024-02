NEVEROVATNE REČI O NOVAKU! Legendarna teniserka oduševila sve izjavom o Đokoviću

Chris Evert on Novak Djokovic:



“Over the past 50 years, I have seen and studied every champion in tennis. I have never seen anyone like Novak Djokovic.



The combination of mental, physical, and emotional strength that goes into every shot is unmatched." pic.twitter.com/vmjB8xTVWM — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) February 28, 2024