ON JE ZA NJIH TATA! Evo zašto je Novak Đoković čak i za konkurente - idol

Novak Djokovic is the only player over the age of 27 to be ranked inside the ATP Top 12.



At 36 years of age and competing against players nearly half his age, Djokovic is still ranked #1.



Only the greatest of all time can do that. pic.twitter.com/YZiDcVTAdd — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) February 1, 2024