KAKVA DOMINACIJA: Ovaj podatak pokazuje koliko je Srbin moćan

Novak Djokovic is the only male player in tennis history to have an 80%+ winning percentage on every surface.



• Hardcourt: 84.75%

• Clay: 80.36%

• Grass: 85.82%



Unreal mastery and consistency across all surfaces.