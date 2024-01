"SVE JE GORE I GORE...": Nikola Jokić izjavom uplašio sve

#Jokic asked about his eye: “it was getting better, but now it’s getting worse”



Before he talked to the rest of the media Jokić described in Serbian the level of eye pain he experienced on the Garden court: “Najgora bol na svetu. Ali biće dobro.” pic.twitter.com/PCfWv33ypr — Darko Dželetović (@DarDZel) January 26, 2024