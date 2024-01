PRERANO SU OTPISALI ŠAMPIONA: Predvideli pad Đokovića, Srbin odgovorio nestvarnim rezultatima

On July 16, Alcaraz’s sponsor Nike said we were now in the Alcaraz era and implied that Novak Djokovic was finished.



Since then, Djokovic: 28-2 record, 4 titles won, #1 in the world



Alcaraz: 0 titles, #2 in the world



What can Nike say now? pic.twitter.com/5Mis32qoRC — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) January 24, 2024