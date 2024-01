Tennis Excellence (n.):

1. The act of playing tennis with exceptional skill and mastery.

2. Novak Djokovic’s commanding 6/0, 6/0, 6/3 victory, showcasing unparalleled dominance and precision on the court. 🎾📖#AusOpen | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/Hd5Enhx9PA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) January 21, 2024