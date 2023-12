ĐOKOVIĆ JE BIO BESAN POSLE JEDNOG PORAZA: Morao sam da osvojim sve na američkom tlu

Novak Djokovic gave an interview on 60 Minutes and was asked about losing to Alcaraz at Wimbledon. His response:



"That pissed me off so much that I needed to win everything on American soil, which I did." 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/z5RyHkjofU — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) December 11, 2023