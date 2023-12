U TRENUTKU SU SE SVI ZALEDILI! Novak Đoković je izašao iz auta, a onda... (VIDEO)

Earlier today 🇪🇸



Ops❣️❣️❣️ @DjokerNole 🫣



Nole (laughing) to Mark & the @ASICSTennis team:



- It was a joke, BTW! It was all pre-planned! 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/6GJN2veSe9 — TRAVEL&Sp🎾rts (@travel__Sports) December 7, 2023