CEO SVET SE SMEJE UKRAJINCU: Ovo je uradio tokom himne posle osvajanja zlata (VIDEO)

🥇 Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kokhan wins gold at the 2025 European Athletics Team Championships with a personal best!



And it’s the best hammer throw result by a Ukrainian in 21 years.



In an electrifying final, Kokhan launched the hammer to 81.66 meters, setting a new personal record… pic.twitter.com/n67rFNoEhH — Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) June 27, 2025