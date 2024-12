KO BRE NIJE ZA NBA LIGU!? Vasilije Micić zapušio usta kritičarima, i to kako! (VIDEO)

Vasilije Micic in the loss vs the Sixers:



20 PTS

4 ASTS

1 REB

7-14 FG

3-8 3FG

3-3 FTS

33 MINS



Season-high in points for Vasilije tonight in the loss.



