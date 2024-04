ŠOK ZA SRBIJU! Tristan Vukčević izabrao reprezentaciju za koju će da nastupa

Tristan Vukcevic went up to Giannis tonight and told him he has Greek nationality, which surprised Giannis.



I asked Giannis about it, and he went into detail about Vuk’s game and how big an addition Vuk can be both for the Wizards and the Greek national team. pic.twitter.com/RUP4zATho9 — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) April 3, 2024