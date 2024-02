NBA LEGENDA HVALI NIKOLU I PRIZNAJE: Plakao sam zbog Jokića i Denvera (VIDEO)

Asked Chauncey Billups — Denver kid — what was going through his mind when he saw Denver celebrate a championship:



“So happy. So proud. Sooo proud. I mean I tried to do that here as a player. The best team won. They were so connected. Just proud man.” @nuggets pic.twitter.com/WngaIwiLiR — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 3, 2024