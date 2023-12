NAGRADA ZA FANTASTIČNU PARTIJU: Miloš Teodosić MVP 16. kola Evrolige

THE MAGICIAN - @MilosTeodosic4 of @kkcrvenazvezda is the Round 16 MVP 🧙‍♂️



With a huge 27 PTS, 14 AST, 40 PIR night he was the top performer of the Round 😱



‘MVP of the Round’ I @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/VPULRC4jKl — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 23, 2023