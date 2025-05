LEVERKUZEN ĆE MORATI DA POTRAŽI DRUGO REŠENJE: Sesk Fabregas ostaje u Komu, uključen je u projekat kluba

🚨🔵 Como have confirmed to Bayer Leverkusen on Monday their clear plans to continue with Cesc Fabregas.



Despite reports about an exit in the recent weeks, Cesc was never close to leaving Como.



He always been fully involved as part of the long term project. pic.twitter.com/7kmBKiY7GA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2025