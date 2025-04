CEO SVET IM SE SMEJE: Navijači Liverpula kupili 10.000 dimnih bombi. Nisu obratili pažnju - OD KOGA (VIDEO)

An Everton fan bought 10,000 blue flares and spent the last 4 weeks taking the blue labels off them and putting red labels on them before selling them to Liverpool fans for today 🤣🤣🤣



Here's Liverpool fans setting them off during You'll never walk alone 🔽 👏🏼