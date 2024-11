AL' ĆE DA GORI: Srbija dobila rivala kojeg je najmanje želela u baražu Lige nacija

⏰ UEFA Draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be made on Friday, 13 December at 12:00 CET.



🔸 12 groups: 6 with five, 6 with four



🔹 Group winners to 2026 World Cup



🔸 2nd placed to Qualifying Play-offs



🔹 + Best 4 from Nations League to PO pic.twitter.com/rz89hp4dTO — Football Rankings (@FootRankings) November 20, 2024