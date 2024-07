SAMARDŽIĆ "ZAVRŠIO" TRANSFER? Bio na pragu gradskog rivala, sada potpisuje za jedan od najtrofejnijih klubova Evrope

🔴⚫️ Lazar Samardžić, open to joining AC Milan and keen on move after direct talks earlier this week.



Positive talks with player and agent, more to follow also between Udinese and Milan next week.



AC Milan need to sell one midfielder before starting bid process for Lazar. pic.twitter.com/SMVM7y0C4T — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2024