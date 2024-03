POJAVIO SE SNIMAK IZ VAZDUHA: Jezivi prizori posle udara broda u veliki most u Baltimoru, katastrofa neviđenih razmera (FOTO/VIDEO)

Daylight reveals the catastrophic damage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a ship collision in #Baltimore.

Rescue efforts continue.



The 1,200 feet span bridge was the third longest span of any continuous truss in the world.

📸 @rawsalerts pic.twitter.com/bf3tCJuq9h — Nancy Scales-Coddington (@NancyCoddington) March 26, 2024