"TO JE TO, GOTOVI SMO": Pojavio se snimak iz aviona koji je u sekundi počeo da propada, putnici nisu znali šta ih je snašlo (VIDEO)

🚨🇳🇿UPDATE: 50 INJURED ON LATAM BOEING FLIGHT



Emergency services in New Zealand treated 50 people for injuries after passengers and crew were thrown into the ceiling, with one person in a serious condition.



Source: NZ Herald