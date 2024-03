DECA UMIRU OD GLADI: Potresni prizori u Pojasu Gaze, hitno potrebna još veća pomoć (FOTO/VIDEO)

Grim findings during @WHO visits to Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern #Gaza: severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed.



The visits over the weekend were the first… pic.twitter.com/CxaCuau7iR — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 4, 2024