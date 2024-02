PUCNJAVA U CRKVI LEJKVUD U HJUSTONU: Policija hitno izašla na teren (FOTO/VIDEO)

Shooter is dead at Joel Osteen's Lakewood church in Houston.



• Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple shots fired as the church’s 2 p.m. Spanish language service was set to begin.



•No other injuries have been reported. #Houston #JoelOsteen pic.twitter.com/O2iOl05R5L — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) February 11, 2024