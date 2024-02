GENERALOVO UPOZORENJE ZA ZELENSKOG? Fotografija Zalužnog ispred Banderinog portreta

General Zaluzhny poses with Right Sector commander in front of a Bandera portrait. A warning to Zelenskyy? Don’t mess with me or my Nazi friends will come for you?



Zelenskyy may need to consider relocating to the US. Bandera was a Nazi collaborator who killed thousands of Jews. pic.twitter.com/pQor8etfvX — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 2, 2024