NOVO KRVOPROLIĆE U GAZI: Izraelski mediji tvrde - ubijeno 20 ljudi, preko 100 ranjeno dok su čekali u redu za hranu (UZNEMIRUJUĆI VIDEO)

At least 20 people have been killed in an #Israeli strike in #Gaza City while queuing for food aid. Palestinian health officials say 6 others were killed when an airstrike hit a house in central Gaza's Al-Nusseirat refugee camp on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/z4lsv0Q09W — WatchTower 环球瞭望台 (@WatchTowerGW) January 26, 2024