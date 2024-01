IRAN NIJE GAĐAO AMERIČKU BAZU U IRAKU: Ubijen ugledni biznismen i troje članova njegove porodice (FOTO)

BREAKING:



The Islamic regime in Iran tonight killed one of Iraq’s richest men, Peshraw Dizayee, by firing 2 ballistic missiles from Iran at his home in Erbil, Iraq.



His wife and another 2 relatives were murdered too.



He was targeted facilitating trade with Israel