ZELENSKI PODIVLJAO USRED INTERVJUA: Lupao po belom plastičnom stolu - Britanski magazin šokiran (VIDEO)

🇷🇺🇺🇦🚨‼️ Ukraine’s main military goal in 2024 is “isolation of Crimea,” Zelensky in an interview with The Economist.



"Taurus missiles could allow Ukraine to destroy the $4 billion Kerch Bridge , isolating the Crimean Peninsula from Russia and reducing the number of attacks from…