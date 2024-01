PUTINOVA ODMAZDA, VELIKI NAPAD NA UKRAJINU U TOKU: Eksplozije širom zemlje, Poljska digla F-16 (VIDEO)

Rescue operations in the aftermath of another Russian strike continue. All the services are working. Over 500 State Emergency Service rescuers, municipal services, energy workers, and police officers.



Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. As of now, 92 people have been reported… pic.twitter.com/u3Qt3pZ81Z — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) January 2, 2024