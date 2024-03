BRNABIĆEVA RASKRINKALA SRBOMRSCA ROTA: Srbiji držite lekcije, a Nemačka ne primenjuje preporuke ODIHR

Dear @MiRo_SPD and @GermanyDiplo, instead of sharing your each and every thought on other countries' business, and instead of allowing yourself liberty to share patronizing advice to others, why don't you, along with other German institutions, implement recommendations which… https://t.co/hpxNXY9O9l pic.twitter.com/IaNLvmPUmc — Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) March 1, 2024