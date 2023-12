ERDOGAN PONOVO LOBIRA ZA LAŽNU DRŽAVU: Turska će povećati podršku međunarodnom priznanju tzv. Kosova

Today, in Istanbul, I met President @RTErdogan.



In light of recent security developments, I expressed our gratitude for Türkiye’s support and commitment to peace & security in our region.



We are dedicated to continue bolstering cooperation between our countries. 🇽🇰🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/a3vXZjyb2l — Vjosa Osmani (@VjosaOsmaniPRKS) December 8, 2023