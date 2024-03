VRATIO SE MATEO BERETINI: "Kao da je prošlo deset godina" (VIDEO)

Matteo Berrettini is back... and winning 💪



The former world No. 6 claims his first victory since August, ousting Gaston 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in Phoenix