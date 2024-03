BRUKA I SRAMOTA: Šta je Novak Đoković doživeo od ATP-a!

As per @jamesgraysport, Rublev's points and prize money after the DQ in Dubai have been reinstated by the ATP following Andrey's appeal. 🚨



Rublev - who has been fined 36.400$ - remains at no. 5 in the rankings and won't be surpassed by Zverev. pic.twitter.com/ZvoCkl3ua9 — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) March 4, 2024