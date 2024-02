OGLASIO SE ĐOKOVIĆ: Najbolji teniser sveta nominovan za Laureus nagradu, ovo je njegova poruka

It’s an honor to be nominated for @LaureusSport 2024 World Sportsman of the Year 🙏



A special group to be a part of, congratulations to my fellow nominees @ErlingHaaland @mondohoss600 @LylesNoah @Max33Verstappen #LeoMessi #Laureus24 https://t.co/ctmhiJ4mAG — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 26, 2024