NE MOŽE MU NIKO NIŠTA: Kralj ostaje na tronu do daljeg (FOTO)

👑 Novak Djokovic is now GUARANTEED to stay world No. 1 until April 1 2024, extending his record to 4️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ weeks...



...exactly double Rafael Nadal's 2️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ total weeks in the rankings top spot 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SXeiCD8IyP — Eurosport (@eurosport) February 21, 2024