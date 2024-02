TENISERKA UMRLA ODMAH POSLE TRENINGA: A kada je porodica u bolnici čula lekare, odustala je od obdukcije

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq has announced that the ITF J30 in Islamabad next week will be called the Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial in order to honour the 17-year-old tennis player who passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. A court will also be named after her.



