"GLEDAO SAM TOLIKO PUTA KADA ĐOKOVIĆ GUBI..." Najveća američka zvezda progovorila o Novaku, i to kako!

Tom Brady when asked about pressure/nervousness before/during games: “I watch Novak Djoković lose so many 1st sets…he’s just feeling it out. You don’t need to dominate 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Sometimes you can lose a little bit early.”



From one GOAT to another. @TomBrady 🤝🏼 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/JMMopXYkyP — Novak Weekly Podcast (@NovakWeekly) January 31, 2024