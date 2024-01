KAKVA DOMINACIJA SRBINA! Novak Đoković je toliko teških mečeva dobio, da Federer i Nadal o tome mogu samo da sanjaju

Most wins against Top 5 ranked players:



1.🇷🇸Djokovic 122

2.🇨🇭Federer 104

3.🇨🇿Lendl 95

4.🇪🇸Nadal 93



Novak Djokovic never had it easy which makes his achievements all the more impressive. pic.twitter.com/YDbLE9L8lK — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) January 30, 2024