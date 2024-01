"KAKO SAM POBEDIO? NEMAM POJMA!": Kecmanović nasmejao sve izjavom posle trijumfa

Kecmanovic after saving match points to beat Tommy Paul



“You’ll play either Shang or Alcaraz next. Are you gonna watch that match? Is that something you like to do or maybe let your coach do it & have a nice cold shower?”



Miomir: “I think the coach can take this one. I played 4… pic.twitter.com/0jozDXVFq2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 20, 2024