"SAMO JEDAN ČOVEK ZASLUŽUJE NAGRADU!" Britanac stao na stranu trenera Novaka Đokovića

Strange one match away from the calendar slam. 24 majors and counting. Darren Cahill has done a great job with Sinner, but only one man deserves coach of the year and that is Goran. Harder to stay at the top than to get there ,especially at 36 years young. https://t.co/BeGJhpj2J4 — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) December 16, 2023