RAFA ĆE DA PUKNE OD MUKE! Španci počeli ismevati Nadala, a tek kad vidi šta su rekli o Đokoviću

His name is Jorge Martinez Martinez, he is No.663 in the world, just ahead of Rafael Nadal 🙃



"It's funny because I never thought I'd be ahead of Rafa. I took a picture of the leaderboard and sent it to my family."



(via @marca) pic.twitter.com/xUES5fV4jf — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) December 10, 2023