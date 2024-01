SVET U ČUDU ZBOG DETETA IZ SRBIJE: Ima samo osam godina i uradio je nešto nezamislivo

Congratulations, Leonid! 👏 8-year-old rising star Leonid Ivanovic may have set a new world record for the youngest player to beat a grandmaster in classical chess after his game against GM Milko Popchev in Belgrade. 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/I3UX12WjdR — ChessKid.com 👑 (@ChessKidcom) January 16, 2024