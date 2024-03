AMERI GLEDAJU I NE VERUJU: Ovo što je upravo uradio Nikola Jokić ih je zapanjilo

How ALL TIME GREAT has Jokic been in his first 9 seasons?



The Joker is one of 5 players EVER in 1st 9yrs (RegSeason + Playoffs) to have



10,000+ Points

5,000+ Assists

5,000+ Rebounds



The other 4 are inarguably 4 of the GOAT LeBron James Larry Bird Magic Johnson Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/l87XD5bNX2 — SportsComedyRap (@SuperDopeHipHop) March 10, 2024