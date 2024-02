ČUVENI NBA IGRAČ O JOKIĆU: Nikola je najveštiji centar svih vremena

"Nikola Jokic is for sure the most skilled center in the history of basketball. He can play in any era because of his size and shooting ability, but his vision? He can see the wind when he passes"



