SVETSKO KOŠARKAŠKO ČUDO KAO DEJAN BODIROGA: Vembanjama iskopirao Srbina, pa Amerima očitao lekciju (VIDEO)

Victor Wembanyama on move on Rudy Gobert:



Q: Did you know it's called a Shammgod when you did it?



A: In Europe, we usually call it the Bodiroga-move.



Educate them Wemby.

There is basketball over Atlantic too. pic.twitter.com/zLzBQ2BEkZ — Wu-Che-teen (@Wu_Che_teen) January 31, 2024