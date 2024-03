SKANDAL U BELGIJI: Elitni klubovi optuženi za nameštanje utakmice

🇧🇪Westerlo's manager has been sacked, both captains banned and every player fined after they and Genk shook hands on a 1-1 draw in Belgium before full time.



The result saw Genk reach the Champions League round and Westerlo the Conference League play-off.pic.twitter.com/dowMBjw0La — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 28, 2024